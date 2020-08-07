This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Donald Trump issues executive order targeting TikTok

The order comes into effect in 45 days and appears to ban transactions with the Chinese owners of the app.

By Press Association Friday 7 Aug 2020, 7:00 AM
54 minutes ago 5,617 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5170029
US President Donald Trump issued the order last night.
Image: Michael Reynolds/DPA/PA Images
US President Donald Trump issued the order last night.
US President Donald Trump issued the order last night.
Image: Michael Reynolds/DPA/PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the apps TikTok and WeChat.

The wording of the orders – which come into effect in 45 days – is vague but leaves open the possibility that hosting the apps in the Apple and Google app stores could be covered by the ban.

Trump had threatened a deadline of 15 September to “close down” TikTok unless Microsoft or “somebody else” bought it.

TikTok, Microsoft and WeChat owner Tencent did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

TikTok is a video-sharing app that is widely popular among young people.

It is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, which operates a separate version for the Chinese market.

TikTok insists it does not store US user information in China and would not share it with the Chinese government.

WeChat and its sister app Weixin in China are hugely popular messaging apps, with many Chinese expatriates using WeChat to stay in touch with friends and family back home.

The apps are owned by Tencent, a major Chinese digital conglomerate.

WeChat also says it does not share data with the Chinese government and never has, and does not store international user data in China.

Yesterday, it was announced that TikTok was set to open a €420 million data centre in Ireland, with the promise of hundreds of new jobs. 

With reporting from Dominic McGrath

Read next:

