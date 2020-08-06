This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Hundreds of new jobs' to be created in Ireland as TikTok announces plans for European Data Centre

The €420 million data centre, the company’s first in Europe, is to be operational by 2022.

By Conor McCrave Thursday 6 Aug 2020, 9:10 AM
Image: Shutterstock/XanderSt
Image: Shutterstock/XanderSt

CHINESE SOCIAL MEDIA giant TikTok is set to create “hundreds of new jobs” in Ireland after announcing plans to establish a European data centre over the next two years. 

The €420 million data centre, the company’s first in Europe, is to be operational by 2022 and signals TikTok’s “long-term commitment” to Ireland, according to chief information security officer, Roland Cloutier. 

“My team is laser-focused on building our advanced security infrastructure, designing relevant programs, and engaging with the industry to develop our capabilities,” he said. 

“A core component of this commitment is our approach to data centre locations – and following a process that first began last year, today, we’re announcing our intention to establish a new data centre in Ireland, and our first data centre in Europe.

“This investment in Ireland, to the value of approximately €420million, will create hundreds of new jobs and play a key role in further strengthening the safeguarding and protection of TikTok user data.”

He added: “Ireland already plays a key role in our rapidly expanding European operations. Since establishing our EMEA Trust and Safety Hub in Dublin at the start of this year, we have rapidly expanded our team.”

TikTok hit the headlines recently after US President Donald Trump suggested it had links with the Chinese government and posed a security risk. Trump all but stopped short of signing an order that would ban the app in the US.

Tech giant Microsoft is now reported to be in talks to buy the app from Chinese owners ByteDance, with Trump claiming the US Government should get a slice of the pie if that deal goes through. 

In spite of the debate across the Atlantic, TikTok continues to grow its presence in Europe and elsewhere around the world. 

By May of this year, the app had been downloaded over 2 billion times. 

“TikTok’s decision to establish its first European data centre in Ireland, representing a substantial investment here by the company, is very welcome,” said IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said.

“Following on from the establishment of its EMEA Trust & Safety Hub in Dublin earlier in the year, [it] positions Ireland as an important location in the company’s global operations.” 

