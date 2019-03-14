This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 14 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trump says he hopes to visit Ireland this year during White House visit by Taoiseach

The Taoiseach will return to the White House later this evening for the traditional shamrock ceremony.

By Ceimin Burke Thursday 14 Mar 2019, 3:26 PM
1 hour ago 4,892 Views 28 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4541992
Image: Brian Lawless
Image: Brian Lawless

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has said that he hopes to visit Ireland this year while meeting Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office in the White House.

Describing Ireland as a “special place”, Trump referenced his golf resort at Doonbeg in Co Clare.

“I have a very warm spot for Doonbeg, I will tell you that. And, it’s just a great place,” he said.

The US leader made similar comments during last year’s sit down in Washington, DC.

Before travelling to the White House the Taoiseach indicated that he and Trump would discuss future trade deals between the US and the UK and he would urge the president not to sign any deal that would undermine the peace process in Northern Ireland.

Speaking to reporters alongside Varadkar ahead of their private meeting, Trump said that he will stay out of the Brexit negotiations but hopes that the discussions work out.

He added that he’s surprised how badly the talks have gone and said that UK Prime Minister Theresa May has failed to follow his advice on how to handle the negotiations.

Speaking after the meeting Varadkar said he and Trump have “very different views” on whether Brexit is a good or bad thing.

“It was a real opportunity for me to set out Ireland’s position, particularly when it comes to protecting the Peace Process, the Good Friday agreement and avoiding a hard border,” the Taoiseach said.

He added that the pair also discussed immigration and Trump offered “strong support” for securing more visas for Irish people to work in the US and also backed aiding the plight of the undocumented Irish in America.

Breakfast

This morning Vice President Mike Pence hosted Varadkar and his partner Matt Barrett for breakfast at his residence on the grounds of the US Naval Observatory in Washington, DC.

Barrett, who is a doctor, is based in Chicago for work. He chatted about the city with Pence after the couple arrived at the residence. 

The US vice president is a deeply conservative Christian and has been criticised for his views and his legislative record on LGBT rights. 

After breakfast, Varadkar attended the annual Speaker’s Lunch on Capitol Hill where he met with senior members of Congress.

He will return to the White House later this evening for the traditional shamrock ceremony.

With reporting by Christina Finn

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (28)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'She'd be so proud of her little boy': Dara Fitzpatrick's sister on life two years after Rescue 116 disaster
    31,401  10
    Fora
    1
    		Booking app Zazu wants to solve the 'age-old' problem of awkward restaurant reservations
    91  0
    The42
    1
    		'That celebration pissed me off': Balotelli antics leaves ex-Nice team-mates seething
    14,070  6
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Poll: Do you strongly relate to Dani Dyer's disgust at the thoughts of camping?
    61  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Man arrested and €150k in cash seized after gardaí stop speeding van on N2
    Man arrested and €150k in cash seized after gardaí stop speeding van on N2
    17% increase in drink and drug driving arrests in first two months of 2019 compared with last year
    Elderly couple found dead in Donegal home may have both fallen in bedroom
    DERRY
    One former British soldier to be charged with two killings on Bloody Sunday in 1972
    One former British soldier to be charged with two killings on Bloody Sunday in 1972
    'After 47 years, this is a moment': Anxious wait for families before Bloody Sunday announcement
    Northern Ireland Coast Guard unit forced to stand down following burglary during Storm Gareth
    LEO VARADKAR
    Trump says he gave May advice on Brexit negotiations but she 'didn't listen' to it
    Trump says he gave May advice on Brexit negotiations but she 'didn't listen' to it
    Trump says he hopes to visit Ireland this year during White House visit by Taoiseach
    Leo Varadkar's partner to attend breakfast meeting at house of US vice president Mike Pence
    SIX NATIONS
    Roof debate rages as Wales request closure, while Schmidt prefers match in open air
    Roof debate rages as Wales request closure, while Schmidt prefers match in open air
    Beirne's big chance, O'Brien's recall and Kearney's calm at 15
    Beirne and O'Brien in harness as Ireland bid to halt Welsh title bid

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie