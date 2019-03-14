This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mike Pence hosts Leo Varadkar and his partner for breakfast at official residence

The US vice president has been criticised for his views and his legislative record on LGBT rights.

By Christina Finn Thursday 14 Mar 2019, 12:50 PM
44 minutes ago 6,213 Views 18 Comments
Image: Christina Finn
Image: Christina Finn

US VICE PRESIDENT Mike Pence is hosting Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his partner Matt Barrett in his residence this morning. 

Last year, Mike Pence told the Taoiseach Barrett would be welcome in his home if he decided to attend this year.

Pence made the comments during a private conversation between the two, during which Varadkar raised LGBT rights and equality issues.

The US vice president describes himself as a “Christian, a conservative and a Republican” and has been criticised for his views and his legislative record on LGBT rights. 

Pence and Barrett chatted about Chicago after the couple arrived at the residence. 

Chicago is on the Taoiseach’s itinerary this week as he continues his St Patrick’s schedule in the US. 

Barrett, who is a doctor, has been based in Chicago for work. 

The vice president was criticised last year for breaking with the tradition and not allowing media access to the conversation. Members of the press were left on the lawn of the vice president’s home during the meeting.

At the time, the Taoiseach said it was the US administration’s decision to have the meeting in private.

Prior to it, Varadkar repeatedly said he would talk with Pence about social issues, including LGBT rights.

After breakfast, Varadkar will attend the annual Speaker’s Lunch on Capitol Hill, and meet with senior members of Congress.

Later this evening, the Taoiseach will join Trump and his wife Melania, for the traditional shamrock ceremony at the White House, in advance of attending the Ambassador’s St Patrick’s Day Reception. 

TheJournal.ie’s Political Correspondent Christina Finn will be bringing you all the latest updates from Leo Varadkar’s visit to Washington DC this week, including his meeting with US President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Stay up-to-date by following @christinafinn8@TJ_Politics  and TheJournal.ie’s Facebook page

With reporting by Daragh Brophy 

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

