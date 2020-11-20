Hair dye streams down Giuliani's face as Trump lawyer makes further unproven claims about election fraud

THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN is continuing to push voter fraud conspiracy theories in a bid to overturn the election and secure US President Donald Trump a second term.

Personal attorney to the President, Rudy Giuliani, appeared at a press conference yesterday where he alleged that there was widespread voter fraud in key battleground states like Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

The former mayor of New York has been instrumental to Trump’s legal action to try and overturn the election, using court cases in multiple states to try and stall the vote certification process.

The main evidence from Giuliani stems from sworn affidavits from poll watchers in battleground states. However, as volunteer observers, poll watchers do not play a role in auditing elections.

With hair dye running down his cheeks, Giuliani stated that he has evidence President Trump won both Michigan and Pennsylvania decisively.

“I can prove to you that he won Pennsylvania by 300,000 votes. I can prove to you that he won Michigan by probably 50,000 votes,” said Giuliani, citing a mass voter fraud conspiracy by Democrats. Giuliani did not provide this evidence beyond statements from poll watchers.

However, in multiple states, election officials have said that there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Republican Secretary of State for Georgia, Brad Raffensperger, confirmed that there was no widespread voter fraud in Georgia.

Speaking to CNN on Wednesday, Raffensperger said that while Trump picked up some votes due to clerical errors in multiple counties, it would not be enough to overtake President-Elect Joe Biden.

The Georgia recount was completed early this morning after a hand count due to the tight margin that forced an automatic recount. Georgia’s 16 electoral votes will go to Biden when the Electoral College meets in December.

Chris Krebs, the Trump administration election official sacked last week over comments about the security of the 2020 election, tweeted about Giuliani’s press conference: “That press conference was the most dangerous 1hr 45 minutes of television in American history. And possibly the craziest.”

Late Night

Late-night TV hosts in the US had a field day with the conference, referencing the streams of hair dye that were visible on Giuliani’s face.

Host of “The Tonight Show”, Jimmy Fallon, mocked Giuliani for sweating profusely throughout the entire conference.

“Nothing screams confident lawyer like a guy standing in front of everyone dripping in sweat,” said Fallon, “He’s sweating like Borat just walked into the room.”

Giuliani has previously denied being inappropriate when he appears in a scene in Borat 2, calling the scene “a complete fabrication”.

“Daily Show” host Trevor Noah laughed at Giuliani’s hair mishap, comparing it to a chinstrap beard growing quickly.

“Part of me feels bad for Rudy because this was the biggest press conference of his life, his big chance to get Donald Trump another term as president, and his hair ruined the entire moment.”

Additional reporting by PA