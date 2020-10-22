Rudy Giuliani dismisses Borat hotel scene as a 'complete fabrication'

FORMER NEW YORK Mayor Rudy Giuliani has hit out at a scene in the new Borat film where he is seen reaching into his trousers while lying on a hotel bed as “a complete fabrication”.

Sacha Baron Cohen’s latest outrageous ambushes on unsuspecting participants has spread like wildfire, with Giuliani issuing an angry denial after being tricked into a fake hotel room “interview” with an actor playing Borat’s daughter, who is posing as a TV journalist.

The film appears to leave the 76-year-old former New York mayor in a highly compromising situation.

Giuliani on Twitter said the scene was “a complete fabrication.”

“I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate,” he said.

“If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar.”

(1) The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment.



At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 21, 2020

In a review of Borat 2, The New York Post said the scene “looks…like an exaggeration through editing”, a line Giuliani quoted in his Tweet.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“As soon as I realised it was set up I called the police,” said Giuliani, who has acted as President Donald Trump’s lawyer since 2018.

Filmed this summer, Borat 2 sees Baron Cohen hoodwink members of the US public and politicians via his bumbling and highly offensive reporter alter-ego.

Giuliani earlier told the New York Post he had thought the hotel meeting was a serious interview about the Trump administration’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I only later realised it must have been Sacha Baron Cohen. I thought about all the people he previously fooled and I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me,” he said.