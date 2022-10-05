Truss to use first Tory conference speech as leader to promise a ‘new Britain for a new era’

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Liz Truss will say the “disruption” from her plans to revive the UK economy will be worth it as she battles to save her premiership after just a month in the job.

In her first Conservative Party conference speech as leader, Truss will this morning insist there can be no more “drift and delay” in the effort to boost economic growth.

She will defend her “new approach” which will “unleash the full potential” of Britain.

But she will face a tough task restoring Tory morale after a conference which has seen a U-turn over a totemic tax policy, Cabinet dissent and the threat of another major split over the level of benefits.

Former British Cabinet minister Grant Shapps has warned she has little more than a week to save her leadership, while another member of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s top team, Nadine Dorries, said she is not calling for an immediate election because “we’d absolutely lose it”.

Dorries had previously suggested Truss should go to the country if she wants a mandate for her tax-cutting, high-borrowing agenda.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly insisted Truss will lead the Tory Party into the next election and said Mr Shapps’ comment that she has 10 days to turn things around is “ridiculous”.

Asked how the annual gathering of the Tory party is going, the Cleverly said: “Brilliant, the atmosphere is fantastic.”

Advertisement

The British Prime Minister, who was only elected as Tory leader on 5 September, will tell activists in Birmingham that she hopes to create a “new Britain for a new era”, with an unashamedly pro-growth strategy – even though not everyone will be in favour of her methods.

Truss will say: “For too long, our economy has not grown as strongly as it should have done.

“For too long, the political debate has been dominated by how we distribute a limited economic pie. Instead, we need to grow the pie so that everyone gets a bigger slice.

“That is why I am determined to take a new approach and break us out of this high-tax, low-growth cycle. That is what our plan is about: getting our economy growing and rebuilding Britain through reform.”

Elements of Truss’s plan were set out in Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget, a statement which led to market turbulence and an eventual U-turn over the plan to scrap the 45p rate of income tax for top earners. But she will double down on her gamble in search of economic growth, arguing that it is the best route out of the current storm.

“The scale of the challenge is immense,” she will say.

“War in Europe for the first time in a generation. A more uncertain world in the aftermath of Covid. And a global economic crisis.

“That is why in Britain we need to do things differently.

“Whenever there is change, there is disruption. Not everyone will be in favour.

“But everyone will benefit from the result – a growing economy and a better future. That is what we have a clear plan to deliver.”

Alongside measures to boost growth, the British Prime Minister will insist she will keep an iron grip on the nation’s finances, with a leaner state offering value for taxpayers’ money.

She will say: “This is a great country. But I know that we can do better and we must do better.

“We have huge talent across the country. We’re not making enough of it. To deliver this, we need to get Britain moving. We cannot have any more drift and delay at this vital time.”

Her speech comes as a new YouGov poll today shows that Truss is already more unpopular than Boris Johnson or Jeremy Corbyn ever were.

Just 14% of the British public now say they have a favourable impression of the Prime Minister compared with 26% who said so between 21-22 September.

Nearly three-quarters (73%) now see the British Prime Minister in an unfavourable light, including more than half (55%) who see her very unfavourably.

That gives her a net favourability rating of minus 59, depths not plumbed by Johnson, who hit minus 53 in July or Corbyn who fell to minus 55 in June 2019.

YouGov surveyed 1,751 British adults on 1 and 2 October.

Includes reporting by Press Association