Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 24 April 2023 Dublin: 8°C
Brian Cahn/Via PA Wire
# Parting ways
US TV host Tucker Carlson to leave Fox News with immediate effect
The announcement comes only days after Fox settled a lawsuit with electronic voting machine company Dominion for $787.5 million.
8.5k
17
1 hour ago

STAR TV HOST Tucker Carlson and Fox News have agreed to “part ways” according to a statement released by the network. 

The controversial host of Tucker Carlson Tonight - one of the most popular cable news shows in the US – is among the most recognisable faces in American political coverage, particularly on the right.

The announcement comes only days after Fox settled a lawsuit with electronic voting machine company Dominion for $787.5 million.

A statement released by the network said:

“Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” the network said in a statement.

Since becoming Fox’s most popular personality after replacing Bill O’Reilly in the network’s prime-time line-up in 2016, Carlson has consistently drawn headlines for controversial coverage, including most recently airing tapes from the 6 January Capitol insurrection to minimise the impact of the deadly attack.

There was no immediate explanation from Fox about why Carlson was leaving.

His name came up during the recently settled case with Dominion Voting Systems, primarily because of email and text messages that were revealed as part of the lawsuit.

In some of them, Carlson privately criticised former president Donald Trump, saying he hated him passionately.

A few weeks ago, Carlson devoted his entire show to an interview with Mr Trump.

Fox News Tonight will air in Carlson’s 8pm ET prime-time slot, hosted by a rotating array of network personalities, for the time being.

With additional reporting from © AFP 2023 and Press Association 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
David MacRedmond
davidmacredmond@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
17
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     