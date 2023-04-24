US TV host Tucker Carlson to leave Fox News with immediate effect

STAR TV HOST Tucker Carlson and Fox News have agreed to “part ways” according to a statement released by the network.

The controversial host of Tucker Carlson Tonight - one of the most popular cable news shows in the US – is among the most recognisable faces in American political coverage, particularly on the right.

The announcement comes only days after Fox settled a lawsuit with electronic voting machine company Dominion for $787.5 million.

A statement released by the network said:

“Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” the network said in a statement.

Since becoming Fox’s most popular personality after replacing Bill O’Reilly in the network’s prime-time line-up in 2016, Carlson has consistently drawn headlines for controversial coverage, including most recently airing tapes from the 6 January Capitol insurrection to minimise the impact of the deadly attack.

There was no immediate explanation from Fox about why Carlson was leaving.

His name came up during the recently settled case with Dominion Voting Systems, primarily because of email and text messages that were revealed as part of the lawsuit.

In some of them, Carlson privately criticised former president Donald Trump, saying he hated him passionately.

A few weeks ago, Carlson devoted his entire show to an interview with Mr Trump.

Fox News Tonight will air in Carlson’s 8pm ET prime-time slot, hosted by a rotating array of network personalities, for the time being.

With additional reporting from © AFP 2023 and Press Association