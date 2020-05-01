Third person dies as gardaí investigate unexplained deaths at hostel in Tullamore

A MAN WHO was found in a critical condition at a Tullamore hostel has died. Two other women died at the same hostel earlier this week.

The man, who was in his 20s, was being treated at the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore.

Gardaí have been investigating after two women died at the hostel on Sunday. The deaths are not thought to be Covid-19 related and gardaí are awaiting post-mortem and toxicology results to determine the course of a their enquiries.

This morning, gardaí in Tullamore carried out searches at various locations in Tullamore and Portarlington.

Gardaí are working with the Laois/Offaly divisional drugs unit, regional armed support units and the garda dog unit.

They had also been working with the HSE and CADS, a local community alcohol and drugs support group, in relation to the case.

A man in his early 30s, who was also being treated at the Midland Regional Hospital after taking ill at the hostel, has been discharged.