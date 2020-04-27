This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 27 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Investigation underway into unexplained deaths of two women at hostel in Tullamore

Another 23-year-old male is also in critical condition in hospital.

By Conor McCrave Monday 27 Apr 2020, 5:44 PM
35 minutes ago 8,258 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5085328
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

AN INVESTIGATION is underway into the deaths of two women discovered at a hostel in Tullamore, Co Offaly. 

Gardaí were called to a hostel in Tullamore town yesterday, where a 44-year-old woman was discovered in an unresponsive state.

She was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later and her body was removed to Tullamore Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

This morning, emergency services were called to the hostel after the body of another woman in her late teens was discovered. She was pronounced dead at the scene and removed to the mortuary at Tullamore Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

While emergency services attended the hostel a 23-year-old man became unresponsive and was removed by ambulance to Tullamore Hospital. His condition is understood to be critical.

A second man aged 32 years was also taken to hospital for treatment and his condition is not thought to be life threatening.

Gardaí are liaising with the HSE and CADS, a local community alcohol and drugs support group, in relation to the case.

The deaths are not thought to be Covid-19 related and gardaí are awaiting post-mortem and toxicology results to determine the course of a their enquiries. The local coroner has been notified.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie