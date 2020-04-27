Investigation underway into unexplained deaths of two women at hostel in Tullamore

AN INVESTIGATION is underway into the deaths of two women discovered at a hostel in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

Gardaí were called to a hostel in Tullamore town yesterday, where a 44-year-old woman was discovered in an unresponsive state.

She was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later and her body was removed to Tullamore Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

This morning, emergency services were called to the hostel after the body of another woman in her late teens was discovered. She was pronounced dead at the scene and removed to the mortuary at Tullamore Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

While emergency services attended the hostel a 23-year-old man became unresponsive and was removed by ambulance to Tullamore Hospital. His condition is understood to be critical.

A second man aged 32 years was also taken to hospital for treatment and his condition is not thought to be life threatening.

Gardaí are liaising with the HSE and CADS, a local community alcohol and drugs support group, in relation to the case.

The deaths are not thought to be Covid-19 related and gardaí are awaiting post-mortem and toxicology results to determine the course of a their enquiries. The local coroner has been notified.