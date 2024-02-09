The Explainer: What is life like in Turkey, one year after the earthquakes?

THIS WEEK MARKED the first anniversary of the two powerful earthquakes that struck Turkey in February 2023.

The two quakes were the largest to hit the country since 1939, and their impacts are still plain to see in the regions affected.

More than 53,000 were killed. Another 6,000 were killed in neighbouring Syria.

Roughly three million people were displaced and 700,000 remain homeless.

Many are still suffering the effects of these quakes a year on. Thousands are living in ‘container cities’ as many homes remain in rubble.

Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan insists that criticism of his government’s slow response is unfair and that much is being done, but it seems rebuilding is not happening fast enough.

This week on The Explainer, we’re looking at conditions on the ground, and to see what hope there is for the people on the ground.

We’re joined by the podcast’s Senior Producer Nicky Ryan, who has just returned from south-east Turkey, and Diego Cupolo, is editor-in-chief of the Turkey Recap, a newsletter on Turkish politics and foreign affairs.

The Explainer / SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Laura Byrne, senior producer Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll.