'Unfit for purpose': Adoptee rights group calls for new agency ahead of apology from Tusla

Baby shoes tied to a tree during a Mother and Baby Home protest event at Aras an Uachtarain

AN ADOPTEE RIGHTS group has said that Tusla is “unfit for purpose” ahead of an anticipated apology from the agency over the experience of adopted people looking for information.

Tusla chief executive Bernard Gloster is due to appear before the Oireachtas Committee on Children this afternoon.

He is expected to apologise to adopted people who felt they were hurt by the agency while looking for information about their identity.

Aitheantas, a group campaigning for adoptee identity rights, says that the child and family agency is not fit for purpose in the context of dealing with adopted people and their efforts to access information.

It wants to see the establishment of a new agency.

Aitheantas founder Maree Ryan-O’Brien said that “while an apology from Tusla is welcomed as a long overdue acknowledgement of the ‘hurt’ caused to adoptees, in their role as trustees of this personal information, it signals no significant material change in their social work model”.

“A model which has failed in their dealings with adoptees, and a model which adoptees no longer trust and cannot be expected to re-engage with,” Ryan-O’Brien said.

Calls for an expansion of the rights afforded to adopted people in Ireland have been reiterated recently in the wake of the Commission of Inquiry into Mother and Baby Homes’s report late last year.

“Mr. Gloster reiterates the findings of the report of the Commission of Inquiry into Mother and Baby Homes in blaming the law for the behaviour of Tusla,” Ryan O’Brien said.

“However, as we have stated, many times, it was not the restrictions in the law that caused most offence to adoptees, it was the behaviour of many social workers and other Tusla staff which has caused most hurt,” she said.

This apology is an admission of wrongdoing, and while it is welcome in that regard, it just further emphasises the urgent need for a different agency, separate to Tusla and the Adoption Authority of Ireland, to take matters forward. It is not acceptable to have the same agencies preside over a new system of information and tracing for adoptees, in order for adoptees to ratify their constitutional right to identity.”

“In light of this apology, we reiterate our call for a new agency and a new social work model to handle all matters relating to information and tracing, and all matters concerning historical domestic adoption.”

New legislation proposed last month would dramatically change adoptees’ ability to access their birth certificates and early life information.

The Birth Information and Tracing bill, if passed, would allow an adopted person to obtain their birth certificate or related information, even if a birth parent says they do not want the child to have access.

It would also create easier access to medical information and the release of a relevant birth relative’s medical history to a doctor.

The bill is currently undergoing pre-legislative scrutiny.

Among those speaking before the Oireachtas committee this afternoon is Professor Conor O’Mahony, a professor in University College Cork’s School of Law.

“The enactment of legislation giving adopted persons the right to access their birth certificates and other crucial documentation to allow them to exercise their right to identity is long overdue,” Professor O’Mahony will tell the committee.

This afternoon at 3.30, I will address the Oireachtas Committee on Children during pre-legislative scrutiny of the Birth Information and Tracing Bill, which proposes to give adopted people access to early life information. (Watch at https://t.co/lyemwEWTR6). My opening statement: pic.twitter.com/KOEQcnS1tu — Conor O'Mahony (@ConorUCCLaw) June 15, 2021 Source: Conor O'Mahony /Twitter

He will point to “some issues on the edges of the bill”, including that adoption records would be held at various agencies and locations and that the right to seek information only applies from age 16.