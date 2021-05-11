#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 11 May 2021
Memo on legislation to allow adopted people the right to access their birth certs set for Cabinet today

A separate memo addressing the issue of illegal birth registrations is also due before Cabinet this morning.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 11 May 2021
File photo. Minister for Children Roderic O'Gorman.
A MEMO PROPOSING legislation to address right of access for adopted people to birth certs, early life and other information will go to Cabinet this morning.

The memo will also include proposals to put in place separate statutory services for contact and tracing, and measures on protecting records in this area.

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman told the Dáil earlier this year that the government was committed to changing legislation so that adopted people will have access to their birth certificates and other related documents.

“I’ve heard from survivors that not having access to this information is not alone very upsetting, but can have practical, sometimes serious, implications for them,” he said.

A second, separate but related memo on illegal birth registrations will also be brought to Cabinet today. This covers the proposals of the Interdepartmental Group which was set up to examine issues arising for people whose birth was illegally registered at St Patrick’s Guild adoption society

An independent reviewer who was tasked with examining Irish birth registrations as part of a probe into potentially illegal adoptions had strongly objected to the names of institutions being redacted from her final report

Although the review did not find conclusive markers to confirm illegal birth registrations, it discovered a significant number of files with “suspicious” markers within its 1,496-strong sample. From there, it estimated that between 5,500 and 20,000 files in the wider archive could potentially be from illegal adoptions in at least 25 adoption agencies. 

The review recommended against a full comprehensive review of all records, saying, among other reasons, that it would impact service users of Tusla. However, it said that the State should correct birth certificates where possible and establish procedures to allow those affected by illegal registrations to access their records. 

Minister O’Gorman has acknowledged “significant concerns” remain in relation to birth records and illegal adoptions.

Earlier this year, he also asked the Special Rapporteur on Child Protection to “consider the very significant complexities and challenges, including the deep ethical issues” which arise in relation to the issue of illegal birth registrations.

Advocates and survivors of mother-and-baby homes have been calling on the government to address these and related matters for some time. 

Speaking to The Journal earlier this month, one woman who was born in a mother-and-baby home said: “As you go through milestones in your own life, you’re always brought back to thinking, ‘I wonder, I wonder, I wonder’. So for anyone who is wondering, my message would be don’t wonder, go for it, try and find out as much information as you can about your own identity.

“Because after all, that is your identity, it’s you, it is your makeup, you are entitled to it and no one should have the right to stand in your way of getting it.”

With reporting from Christina Finn, Órla Ryan

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie