This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 21 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Judge orders video footage of child being taken into care be seized over social media fears

Tusla had concerns that the footage would be posted on YouTube.

By Gordon Deegan Thursday 21 Feb 2019, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 6,167 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4506319
Image: Shutterstock/Bloomicon
Image: Shutterstock/Bloomicon

A JUDGE HAS directed that footage taken by a mother of the events surrounding her seven month old baby girl being brought into care by the authorities be seized by gardaí. At the Ennis Family Law Court, Judge Patrick Durcan made the order after a solicitor for Tusla, the Child and Family Agency (CFA), Kevin Sherry expressed concern that the footage taken by the mother may be posted on YouTube.  Judge Durcan directed that the footage be seized when making an eight day emergency care order for the baby girl. Two social workers from Tusla met with the mother at her home this week and they called gardaí to assist. In evidence for the emergency care order, an officer told the court that when he got to the home, he saw that the mother was under the influence of an intoxicant “and wasn’t in any fit state to look after the child”. He said that gardaí at the scene invoked emergency powers under the Child Care Act that allowed them to take the baby from the mother into care. The garda agreed with Sherry that the grounds were present to invoke “this measure of last resort”. Sherry said that Tusla were concerned that the mother was filming the social workers during the event. Judge Durcan said: “That shouldn’t happen.” Sherry said that Tusla had concerns that the footage would be posted on YouTube. Sherry asked that Judge Durcan make an order that no recording of any kind be published on any online medium. In response, Judge Durcan ordered that: “No recording taken by the mother of the events surrounding the taking of the child into care should be transmitted in any form to any third party.” Judge Durcan also ordered that any such recording be surrendered to gardaí and said that he would direct officers to take steps in consultation with Tusla to immediately obtain and seize the recordings. The judge also granted to Tusla an eight day emergency care order for the baby girl. The father of the baby girl was in court and the court heard that the mother wasn’t able to make it to court. The father told Judge Durcan that he consented to the making of the emergency order. Judge Durcan said that over the next eight days, Tusla will decide the best thing to do in relation to the welfare of the baby girl. Comments are off to protect the identity of the child

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gordon Deegan

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Gardaí investigating after drone sighting at Dublin Airport causes 30-minute flight shutdown
    81,324  86
    2
    		'If he's not on a plane now, he's a silly man': Gardaí fear return of Hutch/Kinahan violence
    64,117  35
    3
    		Judge jails 48-year-old homeless man who called priest a 'motherf**ker'
    53,522  97
    Fora
    1
    		The 'cyclical nature' of venture capital saw deals in Ireland drop by a quarter in 2018
    119  0
    2
    		Edtech startup Rahoo's mission in life is to bring teacher training into the digital age
    60  0
    3
    		WeBringg has changed its name and quietly downplayed its Amazon-style delivery model
    46  0
    The42
    1
    		'I'm an Irish citizen now... I felt I had been accepted a long time ago'
    34,620  39
    2
    		‘I’ve been asked many times how I kept calm, but I don't think anything could prepare you for that’
    34,067  3
    3
    		Sean O'Shea's haul of 0-7 helps UCC deliver first Sigerson Cup title since 2014
    31,366  14
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Eh, Karl Henry recommended the leaders get a load of riding in for the last week of Operation Transformation
    7,885  0
    2
    		The Hollywood Medium might have predicted the Tristan Thompson/Jordyn Woods drama... it's The Dredge
    7,247  2
    3
    		Fyre's Andy King actually wanted the 'Evian scene' left on the cutting room floor
    5,130  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Former deputy principal jailed for 18 months for possessing and distributing child abuse images
    Former deputy principal jailed for 18 months for possessing and distributing child abuse images
    Judge jails 48-year-old homeless man who called priest a 'motherf**ker'
    Man pleads guilty to defrauding 8 people out of €1,952 worth of concert tickets that didn’t exist
    GARDAí
    'We won't leave Dublin without him': Family of missing Jón Jónsson arrive in Ireland to step up search
    'We won't leave Dublin without him': Family of missing Jón Jónsson arrive in Ireland to step up search
    Three men arrested after cocaine and cannabis herb worth around €250k seized
    Appeal for witnesses after man sustains stab wounds in Limerick city
    CORK
    Gardaí arrest 29 people in blitz on Cork based thieves and drug dealers
    Gardaí arrest 29 people in blitz on Cork based thieves and drug dealers
    Crosshaven's Wren making most of chances with Munster and Ireland U20s
    Woman discovered with fatal injuries identified after public appeal
    IRELAND
    Sexton 'definitely hasn't played enough rugby to be at full tilt yet'
    Sexton 'definitely hasn't played enough rugby to be at full tilt yet'
    We go again: Ireland back in the spotlight as Euro 2021 draw takes place today
    'I'm an Irish citizen now... I felt I had been accepted a long time ago'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie