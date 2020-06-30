This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 30 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The Remote: Ireland's Covid Battle, British Classic Races and some classic Carey

Here’s what’s happening in TV land this week.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 30 Jun 2020, 6:30 PM
32 minutes ago 1,038 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5137019

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at the upcoming TV listings, featuring a range of recommendations.

We’re all at home a bit more these days, looking for something to keep us occupied and entertained.

Something to keep you informed…

Source: RTÉ News/YouTube

The first part of RTÉ Investigates’ two-part documentary from inside St James’ Hospital during the Covid-19 pandemic was broadcast last night to great praise

As well as doctors, nurses and other hospital workers, the documentary crew also spent time with the families of some of the patients affected by the coronavirus. The second part of Inside Ireland’s Covid Battle is on tonight. 

When’s it on? Part two is on tonight at 9.35pm. Part one is on the RTÉ Player

Something to make you laugh….

Source: Hulu/YouTube

Speaking of the RTÉ Player, if you happened to miss last Friday’s Comic Relief programme all of the best sketches have been put up online

In truth, picking the ones you like the look of most is probably a better way to do it than sitting through the whole thing.

The programme raised over €5 million for charity with the Fleabag/Normal People crossover among the most popular skits of the night.

Something to get you in the mood…

Source: Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube

In the mood to get out of the house that is, now that we can leave our respective counties.

There’s a good few new films going up on Netflix this week but perhaps The Truman Show is the one to watch. 

The film is 22 years old but holds up really well in its prescience of reality TV. It’s basically Big Brother on speed before we even had Big Brother. 

When’s it on? Streaming on Netflix from Wednesday

Something to watch as a family…

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A Netflix original this time is the streamer’s adaptation of classic book series The Baby-Sitters Club. 

The show isn’t just a nostalgia-fest for millennial fans of the 1990s books. It’s made mainly for younger viewers and it’s been met with positive reviews ahead of its release

When’s it on? Streaming on Netflix from Friday

Something sporty….

investec-derby-festival-2019-derby-day-epsom-downs-racecourse Source: PA Images

We’d usually be in the teeth of the football and hurling championships right now so we’re missing out on a lot of free-to-air sport at the moment. 

Luckily, if you’re one for the classics then Virgin Media One will be showing the Epsom Derby this Saturday. 

The jump-free horse race is run over one mile, four furlongs and ten yards and on an undulating course. It’s considered the most prestigious of the five British Classics.

When’s it on? Virgin Media One on Saturday from 1.25pm. The race begins at 4.55pm. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie