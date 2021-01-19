#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 19 January 2021
Advertisement

The Remote: Biden's big day, Mitchell and Webb are Back and a 1980s AIDS drama

Here are some of the TV highlights to watch out for this week.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 19 Jan 2021, 6:30 PM
45 minutes ago 4,869 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5328196

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at the upcoming TV listings. What With Everything, people are at home a bit more than usual these days so we’ve got you covered whether you want a solo TV night or one for all the family.

We’ll focus mainly on free-to-air TV and freely available streaming services – with the occasional recommendation from subscription services too.

Something presidential

us-news-biden-inauguration-harris-tb Former Senator Kamala Harris will become US Vice President tomorrow. Source: Adam Cairns/PA Images

The new seasons of America, also known as Joe Biden’s presidency, begins in Washington DC tomorrow. The inauguration of the nation’s 46th president will be an afternoon affair for those of us watching in Ireland, with the actual swearing at about 5pm our time. 

Lady Gaga will be on national anthem duty but the main entertainment will be happening virtually later on in the day. 

Tom Hanks will be hosting a TV special featuring performances from  Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi and Ant Clemens. That will kick off at 1.30am on Thursday morning. 

When’s it on? Throughout the day tomorrow, streamed pretty much everywhere

Something funny

Source: Channel 4/YouTube

Over three years after series 1 aired, Channel 4 comedy Back is finally back for a sophomore season.

The show features the duo of David Mitchell and Robert Webb and is written by their Peep Show collaborator Simon Blackwell. The team must carry the weight of the exalted standards set by their former comedic creations but Back went down well when it was previously aired.

It follows Stephen (Mitchell) as he tries to follow in his recently deceased father’s footsteps in running a pub until his estranged foster brother Andrew (Webb) comes back on the scene. 

When’s it on? Thursday at 10pm, Series 1 is available on All 4

Something sinful

Source: Channel 4/YouTube

A new series from British TV writer and showrunner Russell T Davies begins on Channel 4 this week. Davies was the man behind the ground-breaking Queer as Folk and his latest show is again about LGBT culture in the UK.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

It’s a Sin goes back to the 1980s and looks at how the lives of the programmes three young gay men were impacted by the AIDS crisis. Despite the seriousness of the subject matter, Davies says the programme is as much about the “hope, ambition and joy” of the young men portrayed. 

Stephen Fry and Neil Patrick Harris are among those in supporting roles with the main characters all portrayed by gay actors.  

When’s it on? Friday at 9pm on Channel 4

Something stylish

PastedImage-44186 Source: RTÉ.ie

RTÉ’s fashion advice show featuring Eileen Smith (@EileenStyleQueen) and Suzanne Jackson (Sosueme.ie) is in the middle of its new series. 

Tonight’s episode features a 30-year-old healthcare worker with three children from Meath who wants The Style Counsellors to help her build a wardrobe that suits her new body and busy lifestyle. 

When’s it on? Tonight at 8.30pm on RTÉ One

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie