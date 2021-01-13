#Open journalism No news is bad news

Star-studded US inauguration special to be hosted by Tom Hanks

President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn into office on 20 January.

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 13 Jan 2021, 4:43 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Featureflash Photo Agency
Image: Shutterstock/Featureflash Photo Agency

TOM HANKS WILL host a 90-minute TV special to celebrate the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on 20 January.

Hanks will host the US prime-time special, called “Celebrating America”, and will feature performances by musicians including Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi and Ant Clemens.

The programme will kick off at 1:30am Irish time on 21 January.

Both President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are expected to speak on the programme.

The programme will be broadcast live on multiple US networks including CNN, ABC, CBS, NBC and MSNBC.

The special will also be available to stream on platforms like Youtube, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch and Amazon Prime Video.

According to Politico, however, Fox News is not expected to broadcast the special.

“This inauguration presents a unique opportunity to spotlight the resilience and spirit of an America United,” said Tony Allen, the CEO of the Presidential Inaugural Committee, in a statement. 

“We have witnessed countless heroes this past year step up to the frontlines and serve their fellow Americans, so we are telling their stories, spreading their collective light, and celebrating the best of our country and its people with this prime-time program.”

Allen says that their first concern is surrounding safety, so Americans will be able to watch the proceedings safely from their homes. 

Inauguration Day

President-elect Biden’s inauguration is expected to be vastly different to previous inaugurations due to the pandemic, but the traditional swearing-in will still take place at 12 noon on January 20th (5pm Irish time).

There will be no traditional parade on the day, and instead will be replaced by a virtual parade.

While outgoing President Donald Trump has said he will not attend the inauguration, current Vice President Mike Pence will be in attendance.

