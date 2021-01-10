US Vice President Mike Pence to attend Joe Biden inauguration - reports

US VICE PRESIDENT Mike Pence will attend the upcoming inauguration of Joe Biden, multiple media reports said, as tensions among Republicans increase in the aftermath of the Capitol Hill riot.

Relations between Trump and Pence – previously one of the mercurial president’s staunchest defenders – have nosedived since Wednesday, when the vice president formally announced Biden’s victory in November’s election.

A mob of far-right demonstrators stormed the US Capitol earlier that same day in a failed bid to stop Congress from certifying Biden’s win, in a riot blamed on incitement from Trump that left five dead.

Multiple US media reports have today cited senior administration officials as saying that Pence – who was forced to take shelter from the intruders during the riot – had decided to attend Biden’s inauguration on 20 January.

The president-elect earlier in the week said Pence would be welcome at his formal swearing-in, due to take place in a scaled-down format due to the coronavirus.

“I think it’s important that as much as we can stick to what have been the historical precedents of how an administration changes should be maintained,” Biden told reporters.

“We’d be honored to have him there, and to move forward in the transition.”

In his final tweet before being removed from Twitter on Friday, Trump said he would not attend the inauguration.

The outgoing president has been accused of provoking the Capitol Hill violence, and now faces an unprecedented second impeachment, expected to begin on Monday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned that Democrats would launch the process unless Trump resigned or Pence invoked the 25th Amendment, in which the cabinet removes the president from office.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

While Pence has not spoken publicly on the subject, the New York Times reported on Thursday he was against invoking the mechanism, never used before in US history.