Quiz: How much do you know about the TV licence?

DO YOU PAY your TV licence?
Fewer people have been paying their TV licence in recent weeks. Speaking this week, Media Minister Catherine Martin revealed that the number of licences issued last week down with 8,922 licences issued last week compared to 12,981 in 2022.
It is a trend that began in the wake of the RTÉ secret payment scandal and may well continue. So far, the loss in revenue accruing to the drop in TV licences bought has been worth €933,920.
But how much do you know about the TV licence?
