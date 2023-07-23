Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo
# Quiz
Quiz: How much do you know about the TV licence?
If you get 10/10 your licence fee is waived (not really).
58 minutes ago

DO YOU PAY your TV licence?

Fewer people have been paying their TV licence in recent weeks. Speaking this week, Media Minister Catherine Martin revealed that the number of licences issued last week down with 8,922 licences issued last week compared to 12,981 in 2022. 

It is a trend that began in the wake of the RTÉ secret payment scandal and may well continue. So far, the loss in revenue accruing to the drop in TV licences bought has been worth €933,920.

But how much do you know about the TV licence?

How much does the TV licence currently cost?
Alamy
€120
€140

€160
€180
How much did the TV licence cost when it was first introduced?
Shutterstock
£2
£4

£14
£40
Of the €221.9m in licence fees collected in 2021, how much was received by RTÉ?
€110.5m
€137.4m

€160m
€196.1m
Which body is responsible for collection of the licence fee?
Fox
Broadcasting Authority of Ireland
RTÉ

An Post
Revenue
In what year was the Radio Fee abolished?
Shutterstock
1962
1972

1982
1992
What age do you have to be to qualify for a free TV licence?
Alamy
60
65

70
75
Leo Varadkar recently described the abolition of the TV licence as "a danger" to what?
Alamy
Ireland
Democracy

Freedom
Room to Improve
Up to how much can you be fined for a first time offence of not paying your TV licence?
Shutterstock
€500
€1,000

€2,000
€10,000
According to figures published in 2022, what is the TV licence evasion rate?
Fox
15%
20%

25%
33.3%
When was the licence fee last increased?
Alamy
1995
2002

2005
2008
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
TV licence inspector
Licence genius.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
TV licence holder
Well done.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
TV licence evader
Uh oh.
Share your result:

