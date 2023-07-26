TV licences purchased in the third week of July fall 37% compared to last year

THERE HAS BEEN a 37% fall in the number of TV licences bought in the third week of July 2023, when compared to the total purchased in the same period last year.

Figures showing the number of TV licences that have been purchased from June to July in 2022 and 2023 were published in a parliamentary question by media minister Catherine Martin yesterday.

Last week was the first since mid-June where there had been an increase in the total number of licences sold or renewed however, it remains far fewer when compared to last year.

The figures show that only 9,279 TV licences were purchased or renewed during the third week of July 2023, compared to 14,836 during the same period last year.

So far this month, there has been a 31.9% fall in the total number of licences bought when compared to July 2022.

Towards the end of last month it was revealed that the national broadcaster, RTÉ – who receives around 85% of the revenue from the license fee - had understated radio host Ryan Tubridy’s salary by €345,000 over of six years.

Subsequently, current and previous members of RTÉ’s committee, past and present members of executive board, Tubridy himself and his agent Noel Kelly faced hours of questioning from TDs the Oireachtas media and public accounts committees.

Last week, it was reported that there was a significant drop in the number of TV licences issued in the first week of July compared to the same time last year. During the month’s third week, that trend continues.

Over the third week, there has been a 38.5% reduction in people renewing their license while just under 700 fewer people applied for the license for the first time.

In response to Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin’s question, Martin said: “The figures are likely to reflect public sentiment at the height of the RTÉ controversy.

“It is too early to say if this is indicative of a longer term trend but it does demonstrate the need to rebuild trust in RTÉ, the first steps in which have been taken both by RTÉ and in the independent examinations which I have established,” she added.