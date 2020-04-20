This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 20 April, 2020
Screen watch: Your guide to the best TV movies to catch this week

From leave-your-brain-at-the-door action to award-winning classics – here are some recommendations for the week ahead.

By Daragh Brophy Monday 20 Apr 2020, 5:10 PM
1 hour ago 8,548 Views 17 Comments
WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available this week across free-to-air TV and streaming services. 

Your classic pick 

Rocky 

  • Tonight, ITV 4. 10pm 

rocky Source: Chartoff-Winkler Productions

The movie that put Sylvester Stallone on the map all the way back in 1976 and spawned a still-continuing series of sequels (Creed III is in the works as we speak). The story of how it got made is almost as dramatic as the movie itself – Stallone, then an unknown, wrote the screenplay himself, and had to struggle against the odds to clinch the title role for himself (read the full story here).

Your comedy pick 

Love Actually 

  • Tomorrow, Comedy Central. 9pm 

7 Source: Working Title Films

Some of the storylines seem more than a little questionable in this day and age (just what does Andrew Lincoln’s character – above think he’s up to? Isn’t Prime Minister Hugh Grant just a tiny bit worried about being sued for harassment?). If you can forgive all that, despite it’s faults, this Richard Curtis classic is difficult not to watch through to the end whenever it pops up on TV … however unseasonably. 

Your family pick 

Spider-Man: Homecoming 

  • Saturday, RTÉ One. 6.55pm

Source: Marvel Entertainment/YouTube

Nobody thought we really needed a new Spider-Man movie back when this was released in 2017 – but this fast-paced and fun Spidey adventure was pretty well received by critics and fans alike. It’s in RTÉ’s ‘family viewing’ early evening Saturday slot for this week – and should keep everyone in the household reasonably engaged. 

Your drama pick

Denial  

  • Friday, RTÉ 2. 9.45pm 

Source: Zero Media/YouTube

Based on historian Deborah Lipstadt’s court battle with author David Irving after he sued her and publisher Penguin for libel over claims he was a Holocaust denier. The final courtroom scenes in particular are gripping, even if you know how the whole thing turned out in real life.  

Trashy but enjoyable pick of the week 

Welcome to the Jungle (2003) 

  • Friday, Comedy Central. 9pm 

rock Source: Columbia Pictures

Sean William Scott (Stifler!!) and The Rock (The Rock!!) star in this action comedy. Christoper Walken is the bad guy. Leave your brain at the door stuff (actually, what am I thinking … don’t go outside) but enjoyable nonetheless. 

And finally … one to avoid 

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

  • Sunday, Channel 4. 5.20pm 

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

Produced by Michael Bay. Makes the very concept of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles seem a little ridiculous.

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
@DaraghBroph
daragh@thejournal.ie

