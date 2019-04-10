This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Wednesday 10 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Twitter removes video using Batman score tweeted by Trump after Warner Bros complains

Trump’s campaign has claimed it was a supporter’s video, not the campaign’s.

By Associated Press Wednesday 10 Apr 2019, 9:34 PM
1 hour ago 4,297 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4586506
Image: Evan Vucci via PA Images
Image: Evan Vucci via PA Images

TWITTER HAS REMOVED a video tweeted by US President Donald Trump after Warner Bros Pictures complained about the use of the score from its 2012 move The Dark Knight Rises. 

Trump tweeted the video earlier today, which featured images of Democrats Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton juxtaposed with images from Trump’s two years in office. 

The text, set against the movie’s score, read: “First they ignore you. Then they laugh at you. Then they call you a racist. Donald J Trump. Your vote. Proved them all wrong.”

Trump’s campaign has claimed it was a supporter’s video, not the campaign’s. 

“We like to share content from diehard supporters, and this is just another example of how hard Trump supporters fight for the President,” the campaign said. 

Warner Bros said the use of the score from the Batman movie was “unauthorised”. 

Twitter then replaced the video with a message reading “this media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner”. 

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted today: “Sad to see an @ATT owned company pull such a great video made by an every day American in good fun. AT&T now owns @CNN and is positioning themselves as a weapon of the left.”

Last June, AT&T completed an $81 billion (€71.8 billion) acquisition of Time Warner, which it renamed WarnerMedia, which includes Warner Bros.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie