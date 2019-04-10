Twitter removes video using Batman score tweeted by Trump after Warner Bros complains

TWITTER HAS REMOVED a video tweeted by US President Donald Trump after Warner Bros Pictures complained about the use of the score from its 2012 move The Dark Knight Rises.

Trump tweeted the video earlier today, which featured images of Democrats Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton juxtaposed with images from Trump’s two years in office.

The text, set against the movie’s score, read: “First they ignore you. Then they laugh at you. Then they call you a racist. Donald J Trump. Your vote. Proved them all wrong.”

Trump’s campaign has claimed it was a supporter’s video, not the campaign’s.

“We like to share content from diehard supporters, and this is just another example of how hard Trump supporters fight for the President,” the campaign said.

Warner Bros said the use of the score from the Batman movie was “unauthorised”.

Twitter then replaced the video with a message reading “this media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner”.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted today: “Sad to see an @ATT owned company pull such a great video made by an every day American in good fun. AT&T now owns @CNN and is positioning themselves as a weapon of the left.”

Last June, AT&T completed an $81 billion (€71.8 billion) acquisition of Time Warner, which it renamed WarnerMedia, which includes Warner Bros.