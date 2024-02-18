Advertisement
firearms seized

Two people arrested after gun seizures, including submachine gun and sawn-off shotgun, in Dublin

A pistol, submachine gun, sawn-off shotgun, and ammunition were seized during searches on Friday and Saturday.
0
5.1k
1 hour ago

TWO PEOPLE REMAIN in custody after three firearms were seized during searches in Dublin.

On Friday, gardaí attached to the Blanchardstown District stopped a car on the Old Navan Road in Dublin 15.

Two occupants of the car were found to be in possession of a pistol and ammunition, which were seized by investigating Gardaí.

428413411_799349852228870_925855467363589331_n The seized pistol

A man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s were arrested at the scene and are currently detained at a Garda station in Dublin.

Follow-up searches were then conducted at two addresses in the Dublin Region on Friday evening and Saturday morning.

During the course of these searches, gardai seized a submachine gun, sawn-off shotgun, as well as ammunition.

428374184_799349752228880_2297736466821227559_n The submachine gun and sawn-off shotgun seized by gardaí Garda Press Office Garda Press Office

All three seized firearms and ammunition are subject to analysis by the Ballistics Section of the Garda National Technical Bureau and a garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
@Diarmuid_9
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags