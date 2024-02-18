Two people arrested after gun seizures, including submachine gun and sawn-off shotgun, in Dublin

TWO PEOPLE REMAIN in custody after three firearms were seized during searches in Dublin.

On Friday, gardaí attached to the Blanchardstown District stopped a car on the Old Navan Road in Dublin 15.

Two occupants of the car were found to be in possession of a pistol and ammunition, which were seized by investigating Gardaí.

The seized pistol

A man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s were arrested at the scene and are currently detained at a Garda station in Dublin.

Follow-up searches were then conducted at two addresses in the Dublin Region on Friday evening and Saturday morning.

During the course of these searches, gardai seized a submachine gun, sawn-off shotgun, as well as ammunition.

The submachine gun and sawn-off shotgun seized by gardaí Garda Press Office Garda Press Office

All three seized firearms and ammunition are subject to analysis by the Ballistics Section of the Garda National Technical Bureau and a garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.