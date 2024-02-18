Two people arrested after gun seizures, including submachine gun and sawn-off shotgun, in Dublin

TWO PEOPLE REMAIN in custody after three firearms were seized during searches in Dublin.
On Friday, gardaí attached to the Blanchardstown District stopped a car on the Old Navan Road in Dublin 15.
Two occupants of the car were found to be in possession of a pistol and ammunition, which were seized by investigating Gardaí.
A man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s were arrested at the scene and are currently detained at a Garda station in Dublin.
Follow-up searches were then conducted at two addresses in the Dublin Region on Friday evening and Saturday morning.
During the course of these searches, gardai seized a submachine gun, sawn-off shotgun, as well as ammunition.
All three seized firearms and ammunition are subject to analysis by the Ballistics Section of the Garda National Technical Bureau and a garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.
