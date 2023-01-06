Advertisement

Friday 6 January 2023
# Corruption
Two arrested as part of investigation into conduct of former Garda Staff employee
A female in her 20s and a male in his 30s will appear before Dun Laoghaire District Court today.
11 minutes ago

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested as part of an investigation into the conduct of a former Garda Staff employee.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation made the arrests this morning in connection to corruption offences. 

They have been investigating the conduct of a former Garda Staff employee and this morning arrested and charged a female in her 20s.

A second person, a male in his 30s, was also arrested and charged.

Both will appear before Dun Laoghaire District Court today.

Diarmuid Pepper
