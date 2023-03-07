Two men arrested in relation to serious attack which left a man in a 'critical' condition

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested in connection with a serious assault on a male in Dublin city centre in the early hours of Sunday.

A man in his 20s is currently in Beaumont Hospital in a “critical but stable position” as a result of the attack.

Advertisement

Emergency Services were alerted shortly after 1:30am on Sunday of a man being seriously injured following an incident involving a number of males on Anne Street South, Dublin 2.

Gardaí investigating the incident arrested two men, both aged in their 20s, yesterday.

They have since been charged and are due to appear before court at a later date.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations are ongoing.