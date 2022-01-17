#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 17 January 2022
Two arrested by gardaí investigating gunshots fired at garda patrol car last year

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing into the incident which occurred last July.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 17 Jan 2022, 8:25 PM
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

TWO TEENAGERS HAVE been arrested by gardaí investigating an incident where gunshots were fired at a garda patrol car in Dublin last year. 

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, 24 July 2021 in the Rossfield Avenue area of Tallaght.

A marked garda car was on patrol in the area, when they came across three males, one in possession of a handgun and one in possession of a baseball bat.

The male armed with the handgun discharged a number of shots towards the garda patrol car. One of these shots struck the vehicle.

All three men then fled the scene and no gardaí were injured during this incident.

This evening, one man (aged in his late teens) and one male teenager have been arrested by investigating gardaí. 

They are currently detained in Tallaght Garda Station. Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

Two men (both in their 20s) were arrested in December as part of this investigation. They were released without charge with a file prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. 

Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

