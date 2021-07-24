#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 24 July 2021
Gun shots fired at Garda patrol car in Tallaght overnight

The Garda vehicle was struck but no gardaí were injured.

By Christina Finn Saturday 24 Jul 2021, 11:24 AM
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

GUN SHOTS WERE fired at a Garda patrol car in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí in Tallaght are investigating the shooting incident which occurred shortly after 2.30am in the Rossfield Avenue area of Tallaght in Dublin.

A marked Garda patrol car with unarmed uniform gardaí was on patrol in the area, when they came across three males, one in possession of a handgun and one in possession of a baseball bat.

The male armed with the handgun discharged a number of shots towards the Garda patrol car. One of these shots struck the vehicle.

All three men then fled the scene. No gardaí were injured during this incident.

A technical examination will take place this morning. No arrests have been made in connection with this incident and investigations ongoing.

Gardaí in Tallaght are appealing to anyone who has any information or footage (including dash cam) to come forward to them. Anyone with information can contact Tallaght Garda station at 01 666 6000 , the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

