Saturday 11 March 2023
# Gardaí
Two arrested and €27,000 worth of drugs seized during raids in Co Wicklow
During the operation two residential properties were searched in Wicklow Town and Greystones along with an industrial unit in Delgany.
6 minutes ago

Wicklow Cash, drugs and other items seized yesterday

GARDAÍ FROM BRAY and Wicklow Drugs Units arrested two men in their 20s and seized cocaine and suspected cannabis herb amphetamine during searches in County Wicklow yesterday.

During the operation two residential properties were searched in Wicklow Town and Greystones along with an industrial unit in Delgany.

In the course of the searches Gardaí seized illegal drugs worth €27,000, as well as €6000 in cash.

Other items used in the distribution of drugs, including a weighing scales, plastic packaging and containers were also recovered.

Two men were detained for questioning as part of this investigation at Bray and Wicklow Garda Stations.

Both have since been charged and are expected to appear before the District Court in the coming weeks.

The searches took place as part of Operation Tara and ongoing investigations targeting the sale and distribution on drugs.

Author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie
@JamieMcCarron5
