Gardaí investigating discovery of two bodies in separate incidents in Cork

GARDAÍ ARE KEEPING an open mind following the discovery of two bodies in unrelated incidents in Cork.

The body of a woman was found in a flat in Cork city whilst the body of a man was discovered outside a property in Grenagh in the county.

The body of a woman in her mid sixties from Eastern Europe was found by her friend when she called to her flat in Patrick’s Hill in Cork city this morning.

An ambulance was called but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí have requested the assistance of the State Pathologist’s Office.

A full post-mortem examination will be carried out at Cork University Hospital (CUH).

The nature of the probe will be determined by the results of the post-mortem.

There was no sign of a forced entry at the flat. The woman suffered from a health condition.

Meanwhile, gardaí are investigating the discovery of a young man’s body outside a property in Grenagh, Co Cork in the early hours of this morning.

The man, aged in his late 20s, received emergency medical attention at the scene but efforts to revive him failed.

Gardaí are keeping an open mind about the death until all forensic and medical tests are concluded.

However, the initial indications are that the death is not suspicious and may have been as the result of a tragic accident such as a fall or collapse.

A full post-mortem examination will now be conducted at CUH. Gardaí said that the nature of their inquiry will be determined by the results of the post-mortem examination.

Files on both deaths will be prepared for the Coroner.