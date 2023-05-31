Coast Guard rescues two children clinging to buoy off Malahide

THE IRISH COAST Guard rescued two children in difficulty in the sea yesterday evening after receiving 999 calls to its national operations centre.

The children were clinging to a mooring buoy off the coast of Malahide, close to the Grand Hotel.

The Irish Coast Guard rescue team from Howth, who were just returning from a call, were tasked along with Howth RNLI and Coast Guard Rescue 116.

A passing boat which happened to be helmed by an off duty member of the Howth Coast Guard team picked up the two children.

The two were dropped ashore to waiting Coast Guard shore crews and didn’t require any further medical attention, according to the Coast Guard.

When visiting the coast, members of the public should always check the weather and tides, the RNLI, Coast Guard and Water Safety Ireland warned earlier this year.

The public are also encouraged to tell someone where they are going and what time they will be back.

Despite some recent warm weather, sea temperatures remain at their coldest this time of year, the organisations said.

People are being advised to acclimatise to the water slowly and consider wearing wetsuits.

Water Safety Ireland’s Deputy CEO Roger Sweeney said:

“School children are particularly at risk on family trips to waterways nationwide. They are naturally curious about water and require close, uninterrupted adult supervision. Have a water safety conversation with the children in your care.”

The Coast Guard has said that with the good weather continuing it encourages people to exercise caution near the coast and to ring 112 or 999 if they see someone who may be in trouble.