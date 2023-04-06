Coast Guard, Water Safety Ireland and RNLI warn public to be careful around water this Easter

THE COAST GUARD, RNLI and Water Safety Ireland have issued a joint water safety appeal asking people to take precautions to stay safe when they visit the coast or participate in water activities this Easter.

With the evenings getting brighter and the weather improving, more people are expected to get out on the water and the three organisations have advised that knowing simple water safety tips could help prevent an accident or tragedy.

There will also be spring tides this weekend, which means higher than normal water levels at full tide.

This can increase the risk of getting cut off by tide so people are asked to be mindful before planning a trip.

When visiting the coast, always check the weather and tides and watch out for incoming tides to avoid getting cut off, the three groups warned.

The public are also encouraged to tell someone where they are going and what time they will be back.

Despite some recent warm weather, sea temperatures remain at their coldest this time of year, the organisations said.

People are being advised to acclimatise to the water slowly and consider wearing wetsuits.

Cliff top areas may have been subject to erosion or other local weather-related changes and care should be taken when walking there.

Water Safety Ireland’s Deputy CEO Roger Sweeney said:

“School children are particularly at risk on Easter holiday family trips to waterways nationwide. They are naturally curious about water and require close, uninterrupted adult supervision. Have a water safety conversation with the children in your care.”

The Coast Guard and RNLI have warned that people who are kayaking, canoeing or paddle boarding should:

Always have a means for calling for help and make sure you can access it when you are out on the water

Tell someone where you are going and what time you expect to return

Wear a lifejacket or buoyancy aid

Always check the weather forecast and sea conditions before you set off.

Paddle in a group where possible. If you’re exploring somewhere new, seek knowledge from experienced practitioners in the area.

If you see someone in trouble in the sea, you can raise the alarm by calling 999 or 112 and asking for the Coast Guard.