Ballyengland

Two men killed after single-vehicle collision in Co Limerick yesterday evening

The collision occurred yesterday evening when a car hit a wall on the N69 at Ballyengland.
TWO PEOPLE HAVE died after a single-vehicle collision in Co Limerick yesterday evening.

The collision occurred at around 7.25pm when a car hit a wall on the N69 at Ballyengland in Co Limerick.

Two passengers, a man in his 20s and a man in his late teens, died in the collision.

The driver and another passenger, both men in their late teens, are receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The bodies of the deceased have since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick, where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

The road remains closed this morning, with local diversions in place.

A technical examination will be carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and who were travelling in the area at the time, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Askeaton Garda Station 061 601630 or any Garda station.

