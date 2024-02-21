Advertisement
File photo - Lord Edward Street, Ballina, Co Mayo Google Street View
Ballina

Man (33) dies in hospital after being struck by car in Co Mayo yesterday evening

A female child who was injured in the incident has been discharged from hospital.
37 minutes ago

A MAN HAS died in hospital this evening after being struck by a car in Co Mayo yesterday. 

The incident, involving two pedestrians and a car, happened on Lord Edward Street in Ballina at around 6.25pm yesterday. 

One of the pedestrians, a 33-year-old man, sustained serious injuries in the incident. 

He was pronounced dead in Mayo University Hospital this evening. 

The local coroner has been informed and arrangements are being made for a post-mortem examination. 

A female child who was injured in the incident has been discharged from hospital. 

Following the completion of examinations by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, the road, previously closed, has been reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Those with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the area at the time are urged to provide it to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station 096 20560 or any Garda Station.

Elsewhere yesterday evening, two college students died and two others were injured in a single-vehicle collision in Co Limerick

