TWO PEOPLE HAVE died following a road traffic collision in the Doogary Road area of Omagh, Co Tyrone last night.

Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit of the PSNI, said: “We received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision at around 9.50pm, involving a blue BMW. Officers attended, alongside colleagues from NIAS.”

“A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl sadly died at the scene,” she said.

The Doogary Road, which was closed overnight, has now reopened.

“Our investigation is continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area and has dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 1806 of 30/04/24,” Adair said.

Responding to the news of the fatal collision, West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan said:

“Once again we wake up this morning to the devastating news that two young people have lost their lives on the A5 road.

He said his thoughts were with the families of those killed.

“I cannot imagine what they are going through and I know the community will rally around them,” he said.

“Since the return of Stormont we have already seen a number of deaths on the A5, this is happening on a regular basis and our community can not continue to brave these losses. Every day people are leaving their homes to travel on this road, causing huge worry in their families who can’t be sure that they will come home.

He said progress needs to be made on the redevelopment of the A5.

“This news today is another awful reminder of the danger that everyone who travels on this road faces and it is long past time we do something about it.”