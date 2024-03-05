Two men arrested after €62,000 in cash and €20,000 worth of cannabis seized in Co Westmeath

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested following cash and drug seizures in Co Westmeath yesterday.
At around 5.30pm yesterday on the Dublin Road in Mullingar, gardaí stopped a vehicle and €62,000 in cash was located and seized following a search of that vehicle.
The driver of that vehicle, a man in his 30s, was arrested and detained at a Garda station in Westmeath.
He has since been charged and is due to appear before Longford District Court later this morning.
Gardaí then conducted follow-up searches at two properties in Westmeath yesterday evening, and during these searches, around €20,000 of suspected cannabis was seized.
Quantities of suspected cocaine and ‘magic’ mushrooms were also seized by gardaí.
A second man, aged in his 20s, was arrested as part of these searches and remains detained at a Garda station in County Westmeath.
A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.
