Image of the cash seized yesterday in Co Westmeath Garda Press Office
Mullingar

Two men arrested after €62,000 in cash and €20,000 worth of cannabis seized in Co Westmeath

One of the men has since been charged and will appear before court this morning.
1 hour ago

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested following cash and drug seizures in Co Westmeath yesterday.

At around 5.30pm yesterday on the Dublin Road in Mullingar, gardaí stopped a vehicle and €62,000 in cash was located and seized following a search of that vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle, a man in his 30s, was arrested and detained at a Garda station in Westmeath.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Longford District Court later this morning.

Gardaí then conducted follow-up searches at two properties in Westmeath yesterday evening, and during these searches, around €20,000 of suspected cannabis was seized.

Quantities of suspected cocaine and ‘magic’ mushrooms were also seized by gardaí.

431489859_729636242644325_122343212080191482_n Image of the drugs seized yesterday in Co Westmeath Garda Press Office Garda Press Office

A second man, aged in his 20s, was arrested as part of these searches and remains detained at a Garda station in County Westmeath.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

