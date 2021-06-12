#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 12 June 2021
Two men arrested after €120k drugs and ammunition seized in Dublin

Two men in their 20s were arrested and are being held at Coolock Garda Station where they can be questioned for up to three days.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 12 Jun 2021, 10:12 AM
52 minutes ago 2,595 Views 1 Comment
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested following the seizure of drugs worth in excess of €120,000 and ammunition in Dublin.

Heroin with an estimated value of €112,000 along with four unspent shot gun cartridges were discovered by gardaí when they stopped and searched van on the Malahide Road in Coolock shortly after 6.30pm last night.

Further amounts of drugs, including heroin, cocaine and diazepam, worth approximately €8,500 were recovered during a follow up search of a house in the Darndale area.

All of drugs seized will be forwarded for analysis. The investigation is ongoing.

Cónal Thomas
