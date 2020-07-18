Two men arrested after Gardaí seize €55,000 worth of cocaine in Cork

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested after Gardaí seized €55,000 worth of cocaine during an operation in Cork yesterday.

Gardaí said they observed a significant drug transaction during a surveillance operation in the Ballincollig area at around 5.30pm.

A car and two houses were searched during a follow-up operation and the drugs, along with items relating to the sale and supply of drugs, were seized.

The men, aged in their 40s, were arrested and are being held at Gurranabraher and Mayfield garda stations.

Separately, €55,000 worth of cannabis was seized during a joint-agency operation involving Cork City Divisional Drug Unit, Mayfield District Drug Union, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Revenue yesterday.

Gardaí said a controlled delivery was carried out at a business premises in Cork. The package weighed around 2.3kg and contained suspected cannabis herb.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

During a search of the premises another quantity of cannabis was seized.

No arrests were made and investigations are ongoing.