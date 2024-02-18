Advertisement
The incident happened in the south Armagh village of Silverbridge Alamy Stock Photo
silverbridge

Two men arrested after reported kidnapping and assault in south Armagh

It’s reported a man was bundled into a car, taken away, and assaulted.
0
1.5k
58 minutes ago

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested after a reported kidnapping and assault in the south Armagh village of Silverbridge.

It’s reported the male victim had been bundled into a car and then taken to a different location where he assaulted, before being released.

Two men, aged 39 and 45, have been arrested by the PSNI on suspicion of a number of offences, and are currently in police custody assisting with enquiries.

A PSNI spokesperson said it was a “terrifying ordeal for the victim who suffered facial injuries”.

The spokesperson added that the PSNI is keen to speak to anyone who was in the Carnally Road area of Silverbridge at around 5.25pm yesterday.

PSNI officers also want to hear from anyone who may have any relevant dash-cam, CCTV or other video footage.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/, or members of the public can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
@Diarmuid_9
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags