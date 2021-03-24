#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 24 March 2021
Two men arrested after €200,000 worth of cannabis herb seized during search of van

The seizure was made in the Gorteengrone area of Co Carlow yesterday evening.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 24 Mar 2021, 11:10 AM
3,056 Views 6 Comments
The drugs seized by gardaí
Image: Garda Press Office
The drugs seized by gardaí
The drugs seized by gardaí
Image: Garda Press Office

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested following the seizure of €200,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb in Co Carlow. 

At approximately 9pm yesterday evening, gardaí searched a van in the Gorteengrone area under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977-84. 

Cannabis herb believed to be worth €200,000 (pending analysis), a sum of cash and other drug paraphernalia were seized from the back of the vehicle. 

Two men, both aged in this 30s, were arrested at the scene. 

They were later taken to Carlow Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996. 

Investigations are ongoing.

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

