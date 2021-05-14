Two men arrested after cash, weapons and €40k of suspected drugs seized in Co Clare

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested after gardaí seized cash, weapons and €40,000 worth of suspected drugs in Co Clare.

Shortly after 10am today, uniform gardaín, assisted by the Garda Dog Unit, Army Support Unit, the Divisional Drugs Unit, Customs Revenue Officers and Social Welfare Inspectors, executed number of search warrants in the Ennistymon area.

During the course of the operation, gardaí seized €40,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb and a sum of cash believed to be in the region of €20,000.

Gardaí also seized two suspected imitation firearms, slash hooks, knives, hatchets and a baton.

Two men, aged in their 20s and 50s, were arrested. They are currently detained at Kilrush Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.