Two men arrested after Cork gardaí seize €62,000 worth of drugs

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested after drugs worth €62,000 were seized following a search in Cork City yesterday evening.
Gardaí attached to Cork Divisional Drugs Unit stopped and searched two men at Kent Railway Station at around 7:40pm, as part of Operation Tara.
Gardaí describe Operation Tara as a project to “disrupt, dismantle and prosecute” drug trafficking networks at all levels.
During the course of this search, 0.45 kg of Diamorphine with a street value of approximately €62,000 was recovered.
Both men, aged in their 20s and 50s, were arrested and taken to Gurranbraher Garda Station, where they are currently detained.
Investigations are ongoing.
