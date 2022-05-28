#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 28 May 2022
Two men arrested after Cork gardaí seize €62,000 worth of drugs

Gardaí searched two men at Kent Railway Station yesterday evening at around 7:40pm.

By Diarmuid Pepper Saturday 28 May 2022, 2:27 PM
1 hour ago 1,977 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5776674
Garda photos of the seizure.
TWO MEN HAVE been arrested after drugs worth €62,000 were seized following a search in Cork City yesterday evening.

Gardaí attached to Cork Divisional Drugs Unit stopped and searched two men at Kent Railway Station at around 7:40pm, as part of Operation Tara.

Gardaí describe Operation Tara as a project to “disrupt, dismantle and prosecute” drug trafficking networks at all levels.

During the course of this search, 0.45 kg of Diamorphine with a street value of approximately €62,000 was recovered.

Both men, aged in their 20s and 50s, were arrested and taken to Gurranbraher Garda Station, where they are currently detained.

Investigations are ongoing.

