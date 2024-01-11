Advertisement
Image of the seizures from February, 2022 Garda Press Office
Finglas

Two men arrested by gardaí investigating firearms seizure in Finglas in 2022

On 10 February, 2022, Gardaí in the Finglas area seized two suspected firearms, ammunition, and cash to the value of €47,000.
0
5.1k
1 hour ago

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested by gardaí investigating the seizure of two suspected firearms and ammunition that were uncovered during searches conducted in 2022.

On 10 February, 2022, Gardaí in the Finglas area seized two suspected firearms, ammunition, and cash to the value of €47,000.

The searches in February 2022 followed a number of serious incidents related to ongoing criminal activity in the area.

Nine searches were carried out on addresses in the Finglas area that were suspected of being used by organised crime groups.

After these searches, a number of the addresses were taken possession of and boarded up by Dublin City Council.

Today, two men aged 30 and 22 were arrested in relation to the discovery of these firearms in Finglas.

The two men were arrested in the Finglas area and are detained at a Garda Station in West Dublin.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
@Diarmuid_9
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags