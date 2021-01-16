#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 7°C Saturday 16 January 2021
Two men arrested as part of investigation into shots fired in Co Clare

At around 11am on Wednesday, shots were fired in the Illaunamanagh area near Shannon.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 16 Jan 2021, 3:01 PM
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested as part of a Garda investigation into the discharge of a firearm in Co Clare earlier this week. 

At around 11am on Wednesday, shots were fired in the Illaunamanagh area near Shannon. No injuries or damage to property was reported following the incident.

A firearm was recovered by Gardaí during follow up searches that same day.

Gardaí said today that a man, aged in his 20s, was arrested in Shannon on Friday, while a second man aged in his late teens was arrested in the Ennis area this morning.

Both have been arrested under Section 30 of The Offences Against The State Act and are currently being detained at Shannon and Ennis Garda stations.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for anyone with information or who may witnessed anything at Illaunamanagh in Shannon on Wednesday morning, between 10.45am and 11.15am, to contact them at Shannon or Ennis Garda Stations.

Shannon Gardaí can be contacted at 061 365900, Ennis Gardaí at 065 6848100 or you may contact the Garda Confidential Line: 1800 666 111.

With reporting from Garreth MacNamee

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

