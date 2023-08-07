Two men arrested after shooting in Bushmills, Co Antrim released by PSNI

TWO MEN WHO were arrested by police in Northern Ireland as part of an investigation into an assault and shooting that took place in Bushmills, Co Antrim have been released, the PSNI has said.

The men, aged 36 and 38, have been released “to allow for further investigations”, a spokesperson from the PSNI said in a statement.

They were arrested yesterday under the Terrorism Act 2000 in the Bushmills area, the police service said.

Detective inspector Hanbidge said: “Our enquiries to establish the circumstances of this incident, during which a man aged in his 40s sustained a head injury and gunshot wounds to his right knee and right hand, are continuing, and we are continuing to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and noticed any suspicious activity, to contact us.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 2105 of 02/08/23.”

Alternatively, witnesses can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.