Two men charged with murder of 47-year-old Kieran Quilligan in Cork

TWO MEN HAVE appeared before Cork District Court charged with the murder of 47-year-old Kieran Quilligan.

His remains were found in scrubland on the main Midleton to Whitegate Road in east Cork on 29 January.

Detective Garda Brian Barron gave evidence of the arrest, charge and caution of Niall Long.

Long (31) is charged that on a date unknown between 1 September 2023 and 29 January 2024 he did murder one Kieran Quilligan contrary to common law in a place unknown to the State.

Detective Garda Barron told the court that Long, of St Michael’s Close in Mahon in Cork city, made no reply when the charge was put to him under caution. He had been arrested at his home on 5 February.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said that the application of the State was for a one week remand in custody for DPP directions. However, he indicated that he didn’t expect directions in the case to be available when Long appears before the court next by video link on 13 February next.

Defence solicitor Shane Collins Daly said that his client understood that he was unable to apply for bail in the case in the District court. When a person is facing a charge of murder bail can only be applied for in the High Court.

Judge Mary Dorgan granted free legal aid in the case as the defendant is unemployed. Collins Daly said that Long had been in the process of applying for disability benefit.

Advertisement

As Long was being brought back to the custody area some members of the Quilligan family became emotional and shouted in his direction. As they left the courtroom one male member of the family said “We apologise your honour” to Judge Dorgan.

Second man

Meanwhile, a few minutes later Detective Garda Anne O’Sullivan gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in the case of Luke Taylor who is facing the same charge as his co accused.

Detective Garda O’Sullivan said that the 26-year-old said that he “didn’t murder no one” when the charge was put to him under caution.

Judge Mary Dorgan also remanded Taylor in custody to appear before the court again on 13 February next for DPP directions. Taylor is of no fixed address but formerly resided in Cherry Lawn in Blackrock in Cork.

He will appear by video link from prison when he is next before the court. He is being represented by solicitor Eddie Burke.

The late Kieran Quilligan was from Baker’s Road in Gurranabraher on the northside of Cork city.

His body was recovered on 29 January last in Rostellan, Co Cork.

He had been reported missing in September of last year.

His body was taken to the mortuary in Cork University Hospital where a postmortem examination was carried out by Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster who also visited the scene where the remains were found. The remains were identified by DNA analysis.