Two men charged following seizure of over €2 million worth of drugs on Friday

TWO MEN HAVE been charged following the seizure of over €2 million of drugs and a number of firearms on Friday.

The cocaine was found after gardaí stopped a vehicle in the Finglas area of Dublin on Friday afternoon, while a series of planned searches produced the cannabis, valued at around €20,000, and the three Glock handguns.

Those searches took place in Kilkenny, Waterford, Tallaght and Ashbourne and were assisted by the Garda Dog Unit alongside members of the Divisional Drug Units in Tallaght, Kilkenny and Ashbourne garda stations.

“During the course of this operation, three Glock handguns, a replica handgun, 28.5 kilogrammes of cocaine (worth approximately €2 million) and 1 kilo of cannabis herb (worth approximately €20,000) were recovered,” a garda statement read.

“Gardaí also recovered a hydraulic drugs press, a quantity of mixing agent, drug-mixing paraphernalia, €18,000 in cash and several communications devices.

“All of the seized drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis,” the statement said.

Four men – aged 55, 32, 27 and 22 – were arrested in relation to drug trafficking and were detained at Garda stations in Dublin and Meath.

Gardaí confirmed this morning that two men have now been charged.

One man, aged in his 20s, appeared before a special sitting of the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on Saturday.

A second man, aged in his 50s, is due to appear before Court 4 of Criminal Courts of this morning.

Two other men, aged in their 20s and 30s, arrested as part of this operation have been released from custody. Files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.