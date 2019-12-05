This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two men charged in relation to seizure of Makarov handgun in Westmeath

Gardaí in Blanchardstown and Finglas investigating organised criminal activity in Dublin charged the two men.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 5 Dec 2019, 10:54 PM
16 minutes ago 969 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4920469
A file photo of a Russian semi-automatic Makarov pistol from 1951.
Image: Shutterstock/Roman Belogorodov
Image: Shutterstock/Roman Belogorodov

TWO MEN HAVE been charged in relation to the seizure of a gun earlier in the week.

Gardaí in Blanchardstown and Finglas investigating organised criminal activity in Dublin have charged the two men who were arrested in Co Westmeath on Tuesday, 3 December.

Following the search of a car at Rathowen on that day, a fully loaded semi-automatic Makarov handgun was seized. 

Both men had been detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 as amended at Blanchardstown and Finglas Garda Stations.

They are due to appear in Court Number 1 of the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning, 6 December, charged in relation to the seizure.

Comments are closed as the matter is due before the courts.

