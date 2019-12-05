Two men charged in relation to seizure of Makarov handgun in Westmeath

TWO MEN HAVE been charged in relation to the seizure of a gun earlier in the week.

Gardaí in Blanchardstown and Finglas investigating organised criminal activity in Dublin have charged the two men who were arrested in Co Westmeath on Tuesday, 3 December.

Following the search of a car at Rathowen on that day, a fully loaded semi-automatic Makarov handgun was seized.

Both men had been detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 as amended at Blanchardstown and Finglas Garda Stations.

They are due to appear in Court Number 1 of the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning, 6 December, charged in relation to the seizure.

Comments are closed as the matter is due before the courts.