Two men due in court over series of ATM fraud incidents in Dublin

TWO MEN HAVE been charged in Dublin in relation to a series of ATM fraud incidents in Dublin.

The arrests were made by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau after they carried out a search in a house.

The search was carried out as part of an operation targeting cash reversal attacks on ATMs, whereby the amount of money sought by an ATM user isn’t dispersed and suspects use an implement to retrieve the cash. This, in turn, damages and shuts down the ATM machine.

These attacks were carried out in a number of areas including Drogheda, Swords and Blanchardstown.

Clothing, cash and a number of prepaid cards were seized during the search.

Both men, aged 34 and 27, are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning on charges related to this incident.

