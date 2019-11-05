This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two men due in court over series of ATM fraud incidents in Dublin

The ATM attacks were carried out in a number of areas including Drogheda, Swords and Blanchardstown.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 5 Nov 2019, 10:19 AM
Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

TWO MEN HAVE been charged in Dublin in relation to a series of ATM fraud incidents in Dublin.

The arrests were made by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau after they carried out a search in a house. 

The search was carried out as part of an operation targeting cash reversal attacks on ATMs, whereby the amount of money sought by an ATM user isn’t dispersed and suspects use an implement to retrieve the cash. This, in turn, damages and shuts down the ATM machine. 

These attacks were carried out in a number of areas including Drogheda, Swords and Blanchardstown. 

Clothing, cash and a number of prepaid cards were seized during the search. 

Both men, aged 34 and 27, are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning on charges related to this incident. 

Comments are closed as people have been charged. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

