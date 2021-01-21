Two men due in court after gardaí seize over €122k worth of suspected cocaine and cannabis

TWO MEN ARE due to appear in court this afternoon in connection with the seizure of over €122,000 worth of suspected cocaine and cannabis herb in Co Galway.

Gardaí attached to the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search of a house in Turloughmore at around 5.30pm yesterday.

During the search of the house, gardaí located and seized €28,000 worth of suspected cocaine and €10,000 worth of suspected cannabis.

Gardaí also seized almost €4,000 in cash, a weighing scales and mixing agent.

When gardaí began the search, one man fled into a nearby field on foot. He was pursued by gardaí and observed discarding items in the field.

Gardaí recovered a further €84,200 worth of cocaine in the field following the pursuit.

This man, aged in his early 30s, was arrested.

Gardaí also arrested a second man, aged in his mid-30s, who was present in the house at the time.

Both men were detained under the provisions of Section 3 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996 at North Western Regional Headquarters in Murrough, Co Galway.

They have since been charged in connection with the drugs seizure and will appear before Galway District Court this afternoon.

Comments are closed as people have been charged.