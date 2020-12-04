#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: -1°C Friday 4 December 2020
Advertisement

Garda investigation after two men found dead in Waterford hostel

Toxicology tests will be carried out as part of the Garda probe in to the deaths.

By Olivia Kelleher Friday 4 Dec 2020, 7:20 AM
41 minutes ago 5,118 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5288473
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

GARDAÍ IN WATERFORD are keeping an open mind following the discovery of the bodies of two men at a hostel in the city.

The first man was found unresponsive shortly after 5pm yesterday at a hostel in Bath Street in the city. The middle aged man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí subsequently found another man unresponsive in a bed on site. Efforts were made to revive him but he was pronounced dead a short time later. This man was also in his 40s or 50s.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been informed and post mortem examinations will be performed on both men. Both bodies were transferred to the morgue in Waterford.

The course of the investigation will be determined by the results of the post mortem examinations. It is understood that there is nothing pointing to suspicious activity surrounding the deaths at this juncture.

Toxicology tests will be carried out as part of the Garda probe in to the deaths.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Gardaí are attempting to ascertain the last known movements of the two men.

One of the men is believed to have been a client of homeless charities in the city.

Files on the deaths will be prepared for the Coroner in Waterford. Inquests will follow in the New Year.

About the author:

About the author
Olivia Kelleher

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie